Amit Shah to chair 7th Apex Level Meeting of NCORD on Thursday, 18th July, 2024 in New Delhi

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah will chair 7th Apex Level Meeting of Narco-Coordination Center (NCORD) on Thursday, 18th July, 2024, in New Delhi. Home Minister will launch National Narcotics Helpline ‘MANAS’ (Madak padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra) and inaugurate Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Office at Srinagar. Shri Amit Shah will also release NCB ‘Annual Report 2023’ and Compendium on ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’. The meeting is aimed to co-ordinate and synergizes the efforts of various central and state government agencies involved in countering drug trafficking and abuse in India.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India has adopted a ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ against drug trafficking to curb the menace of drugs. The Ministry of Home Affairs will achieve PM Modi’s goal of a drug-free India by 2047 through a 3 points strategy – strengthening of institutional structure, coordination among all narco agencies and extensive public awareness campaign.

As part of this strategy a number of steps have been taken which includes:

Organizing NCORD meetings of all stake holders at all level of the four tier system on regular basis.

Launch of a dedicated centralized NCORD Portal for sharing of activities and best practices.

Formation of a Joint Coordination Committee for coordination on operational matters of specific large cases, which have connections with other crimes and international ramifications.

Establishment of a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in each state/UTs.

High priority to Drug Disposal drive.

Launch of NIDAAN Portal for Narco offenders.

Creation of canine squads for drug detection.

Strengthening the forensic capabilities.

Establishment of Special NDPS Courts and Fast Track Courts.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) for generating Awareness against drug Abuse.

The NCORD mechanism was formed in 2016 for better coordination between states and Ministry of Home Affairs. It has been further strengthened through a four-tier system in 2019. It has an Apex Level NCORD Committee, which is headed by Union Home Secretary, Executive Level NCORD Committee, which is headed by Special Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, State Level NCORD Committees, headed by Chief Secretaries and District Level NCORD Committees – headed by District Magistrates.