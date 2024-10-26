Amit Shah Set to Inaugurate New Passenger Terminal and Maitri Dwar at Patrapole Land Port in West Bengal Tomorrow

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah will inaugurate Passenger Terminal Building and Maitri Dwar at Land Port, Patrapole in West Bengal on Sunday, 27th November 2024. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has provided the Land Ports Authority of India a new momentum, direction and dimension to take forward our cultural and trade relations with all South Asian countries.

The Land Port Petrapole is the largest Land Port in South Asia and it is a vital gateway for trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh. Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) is one of the most important land border crossings for India-Bangladesh both in terms of trade and passenger movement. Nearly 70 percent of land-based trade (by value) between India and Bangladesh takes place through this Land Port. Petrapole Land Port is also the eighth largest international immigration port of India and facilitates movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.

Passenger Terminal Building, Petrapole

The New Passenger Terminal Building at Land Port Petrapole is a significant addition to the region’s infrastructure, set to enhance the travel experience between India and Bangladesh.

With its robust construction and advanced technological systems, the terminal promises safety, efficiency, and comfort for all users.

Designed to reflect the grandeur of international transport hubs, the PTB at Petrapole is equipped with all modern facilities such as VIP lounges, Duty free shop, Basis medical facility, Infant/baby feeding Room, Food and beverages outlets etc.

A passenger handling capacity of 20,000 per day, and will house immigration, customs, and security services under one roof.

A substantial built-up area of 59,800 square meters.

Implementation of automated entry and exit systems through flap barrier integration.

This ambitious project is set to redefine infrastructure and service standards, enhancing the travel experience between India and Bangladesh and positioning itself as a pivotal hub in Asia.

Maitri Dwar