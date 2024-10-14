Amit Shah Reaffirms Modi Government’s Commitment to a Drug-Free Bharat, Pledges to Protect Youth

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government is committed to building a drug-free Bharat by protecting our youth from the scourge of drugs.

In a post on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said that the hunt against drugs & narco trade will continue with no laxity. Shri Shah congratulated the Delhi Police for the series of successful operations seizing drugs worth ₹13,000 crore, including the recent one with Gujarat Police recovering cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore.

In recent crackdown on drugs trade, Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat Police, on 13th October 2024, recovered 518 kilogram cocaine during a search operation at a company based in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The value of the seized cocaine in the international market is around Rs 5,000 crore.

Earlier, on 01st October, 2024, Special Cell of Delhi Police raided a warehouse in Mahipalpur and seized a consignment of 562 kilogram cocaine and 40 kilogram hydroponic marijuana. During the investigation, on 10th October 2024, about 208 kilogram of additional cocaine was recovered from a shop in Ramesh Nagar, Delhi. During the investigation, it was found that the recovered drug belonged to a company based in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

In this case, a total of 1,289 kilogram of cocaine and 40 kilogram of hydroponic Thailand marijuana have been recovered so far, which is worth Rs 13,000 crore in international market.