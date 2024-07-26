Amit Shah pays tributes to the brave soldiers on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to the brave soldiers on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ today, who valiantly protected the motherland.

In a post of X platform, Shri Amit Shah said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve of the valor of the brave soldiers of the Army. He said that in Kargil war, brave soldiers displayed ultimate valor in inaccessible hills of the Himalayas and forced the enemy to kneel down and made the country proud by hoisting the tricolor again in Kargil. Shri Shah paid tributes to the brave soldiers on the occasion of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, who valiantly protected the motherland. He said that the grateful nation will never forget the sacrifice, dedication and martyrdom of the brave soldiers of the country.