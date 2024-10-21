Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at National Police Memorial

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah paid homage to the martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi today. On this occasion, Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Shri Govind Mohan, Union Home Secretary, Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), senior officers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and several other dignitaries were present.

In his address, Union Home Minister said that the Jawans of the police forces safeguard India’s borders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kibithu. He mentioned that the personnel of the forces are always guarding us and the borders, whether it is day or night, during festivals or disasters, in extreme heat, rain, or cold waves.

Shri Amit Shah said that the central structure at the National Police Memorial symbolizes the unwavering commitment of our soldiers to duty, their profound patriotism, and their willingness to make the supreme sacrifice. He mentioned that on this very day in 1959, 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel bravely faced the Chinese army and sacrificed their lives. Shri Shah said that after becoming Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi decided to build a police memorial in the heart of Delhi to honour the sacrifice of these soldiers. He further stated that this police memorial will continue to inspire our youth and remind citizens that the safety and progress we enjoy today is because of the supreme sacrifice of thousands of these soldiers. He added that 36,468 police personnel have laid down their lives for the safety and security of the country, which has enabled the nation to progress. He also mentioned that in the last one year, 216 police personnel sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, and the country will forever be indebted to these brave soldiers.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that there has been a tradition of our police forces making the supreme sacrifice for the security of the nation. He added that we also have a proud history where brave soldiers, from the icy and treacherous peaks of the Himalayas to the harsh deserts of Kutch and Barmer and the vast oceans, safeguard the country fearlessly, ensuring its security.

Shri Amit Shah said that there was disruption of peace in Jammu & Kashmir, Left-wing extremism affected areas, and the Northeast for decades, but in the past decade, we have succeeded in establishing peace due to the dedication and efficiency of our security forces. He added that, however, our fight is not over yet. Emerging threats like drones, narcotics trade, cybercrime, attempts to spread unrest through Artificial Intelligence (AI), conspiracies to incite religious sentiments, infiltration, smuggling of illegal weapons, and terrorism are the challenges we face today. Shri Shah stated that no matter how big the threats and challenges are, they cannot stand in the face of the unwavering resolve of our soldiers.

Union Home Minister said that the police personnel across the country are determined to fulfil Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of building a fully developed India by 2047. He mentioned that the implementation of the three new criminal laws passed by the country’s Parliament has already begun in all the states and union territories. He said that once these laws are fully implemented, our criminal justice system will become the most modern justice system in the world. He further added that in any crime registered in any corner of the country, justice will be served within three years, right up to the Supreme Court. He emphasized that the path to overcoming delays in justice lies in the implementation of these three new laws.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Modi Government has introduced many schemes for the welfare of police personnel. He mentioned that through Ayushman CAPF scheme, more than 41 lakhs cards have been distributed and 13 lakh claims worth about Rs. 1422 crore have been settled. He said that health of our Jawans and their families is being taken care of anywhere through this card. He said that in the housing scheme also, we have set a target to increase the housing satisfaction ratio. Shri Shah said that the Modi government had approved the construction of 13,000 houses and 113 barracks at a cost of Rs. 3100 crore in 2015, out of which 11,276 houses and 111 barracks have been completed by March 2024. He said through CAPF e-Awas web portal, vacant houses have been allotted. The Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme has proved to be a blessing for the children of our police personnel. Along with this, 26 seats in MBBS and 3 seats in BDS have also been reserved for the dependents of CAPF personnel. Increasing the central ex-gratia amount to lump-sum compensation provides great relief to the families of our jawans.

Union Home Minister said that our police personnel, especially the personnel of CAPFs, perform many other tasks in addition to maintaining law and order and ensuring the security of the country. He said that from 2019 to 2024, CAPF personnel have planted about 5 crore 80 lakh 90 thousand saplings and are taking care of them like their own child. Shri Shah said that through the Civic Action Programme, efforts are being made to bring all the schemes of the Government of India and state governments to the citizens in all border districts. Home Minister said that the sacrifice of the jawans who laid down their lives for the country will not go in vain. He said that due to the sacrifices of these soldiers, the security of the country will be ensured and by 2047, India will emerge as a developed nation. He added that this grateful nation will always remember the sacrifices of these jawans with reverence during the centenary of independence.