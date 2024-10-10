Amit Shah pays tribute to legendary industrialist Ratan Tata

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah paid tribute to legendary industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai today. Home Minister laid a wreath on the behalf of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.

In his post on ‘X’ Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said, “Have joined millions of Indians to grieve the sad demise of Ratan Tata Ji. Also laid a wreath on behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Ratan Tata Ji will always be remembered as a beacon of patriotism and integrity. As an industrialist respected across the world, he steered Tata Group into global prominence. His life & commitment to the nation stand as a pole star in India’s industrial landscape”.

Shri Amit Shah said, “He led the Tata group with clean corporate governance, adhering to the rules, and made efforts to build a better society through the Tata Trusts. Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy will continue to guide those who lead the industrial sector of the country for a long time to come”.

In another post Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said, that “Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist and true nationalist, Shri Ratan Tata Ji. He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams. Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirer.