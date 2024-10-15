Amit Shah interacts with the IPS Probationers of 2023 Batch (76 RR) in New Delhi

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah interacted with the probationers of the 2023 batch (76 RR) of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in New Delhi today. During the interaction, trainee IPS officers shared their experiences related to training with the Union Home Minister. Many dignitaries including Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) were present on the occasion.

During the interaction, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat in 2047 would be a terror-free and drug-free country, having internal security, and will ensure protection of human rights and rights of citizens. Shri Amit Shah said that the trainee IPS officers should contemplate and reflect on the time at which they have become IPS officers. He said that the trainee officers should contemplate because the batch that will emerge as IPS officers this time will have a bigger responsibility than the previous 75 batches. Shri Shah added that the trainee officers should reflect because it is completely up to them and the batches coming after them whether our country will change the scale and enter the next generation of policing or not.

Shri Amit Shah said that as the Home Minister of the country, he can definitely say that now no one has the courage to insult our borders and our army. He said that we have done a lot to provide tight security to our borders and the rest is being done. Shri Shah added that earlier Jammu & Kashmir, North East and Left Wing Extremism affected areas were the three sores, but now we have succeeded in reducing violence by 70% in these three places. He said that today Indian agencies have complete dominance in these three hotspots. Shri Shah said that now the culture of making both demands and aspiration for change through democratic process has reached the bottom, due to which the big protests that were seen earlier have now ended.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah said that now the time has come that the police system should come forward to protect the fundamental rights of our citizens, the police system should be alert to minimize the crimes happening within the borders of the country and the time has come that we should be able to give justice to the citizen in the shortest possible time.

Shri Amit Shah said that today through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), 99% of the police stations of the country have become online, online data has been generated and radical changes have been made in many provisions through three new laws. In the new laws, emphasis has been laid on timely justice, increasing the proofs of conviction and maximum use of technology. Because we have made scientific evidences mandatory, the prosecution need not produce multiple witnesses, and now guilt can be proved on the basis of scientific evidences.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the judicial process has been made time-bound in the new laws. In 5 years, the new laws will be fully implemented in every police station across the country, including installation of technology, development of software and training. After that, the process of justice will be completed within 3 years after the FIR is registered. Shri Shah said that the new laws have incorporated the latest technology and these laws have been made keeping in mind the changes that will take place in technology in the coming 100 years. Giving the example of e-summons, he said that provisions have been made in it to incorporate the technology of the coming 100 years. Provision has been made for the Director of Prosecution and Forensic Science Lab (FSL) has been made compulsory. No one can favour anyone because even if an officer compromises on his duties, due to the scientific evidences, he will not be able to do anything in front of the court. The FSL report will go directly to the court and a copy of it will also come from the police.

Shri Amit Shah said that we have also secured the rights of citizens in the three new laws. The number of people in police custody will have to be declared online. Chargesheet will have to be filed within 90 days and videography of search and seizure will have to be done. Along with the fingerprint data on National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), data on terrorism and narcotics has been generated separately. National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) is also managing all the CCTNS data in a different way. The work of creating a data bank at the national level has been done with a lot of data. He said that now the Home Ministry team is also working to simplify your work by building software using artificial intelligence which will help in analysis.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the security of the nation does not mean only the security of the border. The nation is made of its citizens. The security of the citizen is the basis of the security of the nation. He said that when he talks about security, it is not limited to the security of life and property, but the security of the rights given to the citizens by our Constitution also comes under it. The Constitution has given equal rights to the poorest of the poor as are enjoyed even by the Prime Minister of the country, and police officers have a lot of responsibility to protect their rights.

Shri Amit Shah said that after 75 years, the time has come for us to focus on our core work. Now is the time to protect the rights of citizens and make efforts to prevent atrocities against them. The Union Home Minister said that protecting the rights of the poor, children and women are of prime importance.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah told the probationers that there is no work that cannot be improved and there is no work that is less important. If they keep this in mind, they will be away from many disappointments in life. He said that the biggest medal for any police officer posted as SP in his youth will be that he is remembered by the people of his district for his good work for many years to come. Shri Shah said that all the young officers will have to work with a ruthless approach to eliminate anti-national activities. While doing police work, the security of the nation should always be in our mind and our eyes should always be open to ensure the security of the nation.