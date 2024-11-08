Amit Shah Inaugurates ‘Anti-Terrorism Conference-2024’ in New Delhi

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah addressed the inaugural session of the two-day ‘Anti-Terrorism Conference-2024’ organized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi today. Union Home Minister unveiled the motto of NIA, released the SoP for UAPA investigations and facilitated 11 medal winners from the NIA. Several dignitaries were present, including Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB Shri Tapan Kumar Deka,), Deputy National Security Advisor Shri Pankaj Singh, and NIA Director General Shri Sadanand Vasant Date were present on the occasion. The conference is being attended by senior police officers from States/UTs, officers from Central agencies/Departments dealing with issues related to Counter Terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics, technology etc.

Addressing the conference, Union Home Minister said that NIA is not just an investigating agency and under its aegis, anti-terrorist activities across the country should be compiled and promoted and measures should be taken so that the investigating agency stands firmly in the court and the anti-terror mechanism is strengthened.

Shri Amit Shah said that 11 medal winners have also been felicitated today. He said that in the 75 years since India’s independence, 36,468 policemen have made supreme sacrifice for internal security and protection of borders to maintain the security of the country.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that in the 10 years since Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, the Government of India has moved ahead with a concrete strategy against terrorism. He said that Modi ji’s slogan of ‘Zero Tolerance against Terrorism’ has been accepted not only by India but by the entire world. In the last 10 years, a strong ‘ecosystem’ has been built in India to combat terrorism. Shri Shah added that although much remains to be done, but if we take an overview of the work done over the past 10 years, it can be considered satisfactory. Home Minster also announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs will soon introduce a National Counter-Terrorism Policy & Strategy to fight terrorism, terrorists, and the entire ecosystem supporting them.

Shri Amit Shah said states have their own geographical and constitutional limitations, while terrorism and terrorists have no boundaries. He said that terrorists engage in both international and interstate conspiracies, and to develop an effective strategy against them, we need to build a strong system through conferences like this. This will help curb activities such as terrorism, narcotics, and hawala operations, which threaten the country’s borders and economy. He expressed confidence that this conference will not only serve as a platform for discussion but will also bring forth actionable points that will strengthen our fight against terrorism. He said that the true utility of such conferences lies in taking the actionable points down to the police station and beat levels. From the beat officers to the Director General of NIA, the entire system should be successfully made aware of the threats posed by terrorism.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the world recognizes that numerous steps have been taken by India to combat terrorism since Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. He mentioned that fighting terrorism does not merely mean uncovering a few conspiracies; rather, it means legally empowering the agencies fighting terrorism and creating an ecosystem that strengthens our fight against it.

Shri Amit Shah noted that on August 2, 2019, amendments were made to the NIA Act, which added new offences and granted extra-territorial jurisdiction, allowing the NIA to conduct investigations abroad as well. He mentioned that on August 14, 2019, amendments were also made to the UAPA, empowering authorities to seize property and designate individuals and organizations as terrorists. He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs has coordinated efforts for deradicalization, various ministries have developed their own strategies, and MHA has established an institutional framework for this purpose.

Home Minister said that in the year 2020, a 25-point integrated plan was formulated to control the funding of terrorism, with a range of measures from jihadi terrorism to northeast, Left-Wing Extremism, fake currency to narcotics. From FCRA to radicalisation financing to smuggling of illegal arms, the work was done to break the ‘ecosystem’ with coordination among various agencies and it has yielded very good results. He said that significant changes were made in the functioning of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC). Shri Shah mentioned that the National Memory Bank was established, and steps were taken to implement it effectively. A central database based on intelligence was also created. He added that several databases have been developed, which can benefit efforts to root out terrorism.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said more than 15 organizations have been declared as Terrorist Organizations and Unlawful Associations, and recently, seven more organizations have also been designated as Terrorist Organizations. Shri Shah said that since 2014, there has been no major terrorist incident in the country. He mentioned that in last 10 years there has been a 70% reduction in terrorist incidents.

Shri Amit Shah said that in the last five years, the implementation of several databases has been carried out. NATGRID is a centralized data access solution, and there is a need to develop a work culture among officers up to the Superintendent of Police level to effectively use it. He added that initiatives like NCORD, NIDAAN, and MANAS are being utilized with AI by the NIA. He emphasized that these databases should be used at all levels of police forces in all states.

Union Home Minister said that the NIA has investigated cases under the UAPA and has successfully achieved a conviction rate of nearly 95%. Shri Shah emphasized that unless all forces utilize technology, we cannot effectively combat the menace of terrorism. He mentioned that terrorism is a boundless and invisible enemy, and to win the war against it, we must equip our young officers with the necessary technological tools.

Shri Amit Shah described the three new criminal laws as transformative for the country’s criminal justice system. He stated that all states need to implement these laws in both letter and spirit. Shri Shah added that once these laws are fully implemented in jail, forensics, courts, prosecution, and police, India’s criminal justice system will become the most modern in the world. He added that these new laws have, for the first time, provided a clear definition of terrorism.

Union Home Minister stated that to win the fight against terrorism, a “Whole of Government Approach” is essential, and we need to create an integrated, actionable system. He emphasized that to address challenges such as terror financing and new threats like crypto currencies; a coordinated approach must be adapted from police stations at the state level to the offices of the Directors General of Police. Shri Shah said that the time has come to shift from a “Need to Know” approach to a “Duty to Share” approach.

Shri Amit Shah urged that all states should consider the fight against terrorism as their own. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs will create an ecosystem with a strong resolve to fight terrorism, deliver results, and successfully root out this menace.