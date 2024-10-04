Amit Shah inaugurates and lays foundation stones for various development projects of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation

On the second day of his visit to Gujarat, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

On this occasion, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the Gandhinagar region has always been a focal point of development. He said that since the time when Shri Narendra Modi ji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, continuous development work has been carried out in Gandhinagar. He highlighted that now Gandhinagar has the GIFT City, metro connectivity, and Forensic Science University, Rahstriya Raksha University, and Petroleum University has been established here. Additionally, India’s first 5-star hotel at a railway station was built in Gandhinagar. He emphasized that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel have significantly contributed to the comprehensive development of Gandhinagar.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the development projects inaugurated and the foundation stones laid today should not be viewed by the people of Gandhinagar in isolation. After Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, an urban development policy was introduced with a holistic approach, and strategies were formulated to equip cities with all essential amenities. As a result of this urban development policy, Gandhinagar is now evolving into a modern city with all facilities under the Smart City framework. Shri Shah pointed out that before 2014 there were neither any significant projects nor any policies in place for urban development across the country.

Shri Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi introduced numerous schemes for urban development, and when viewed in totality, almost all municipal corporations across the country have implemented e-governance. He explained that it is through this initiative that the Smart City Mission was propelled forward. Home Minister added that within the next five years, nearly all municipal corporations in the country will have an Integrated Command and Control Mission Network. He also highlighted that the vision of traffic-free cities is being realized through the expansion of metro networks in urban areas. Efforts are being made to create pollution-free cities across India by introducing electric buses. In line with this, work has been done to reduce vehicular emissions through green energy solutions, and solar panels have been employed to develop cities powered by green energy.

Union Home Minister said that the initiative to provide the poor with ownership rights to flats, replacing slums, has begun. Moreover, toilets were constructed in every household, the solar rooftop scheme was introduced, and LED lights were installed. He further added that schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the Pradhan Mantri PM Vishwakarma Yojana, and the promotion of digital transactions have empowered many people, giving them greater opportunities and strength.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that all the urban development policies that were formulated have been implemented in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. These cities were given priority in development projects, and as a result, we have set the goal of hosting the Olympic Games in Gandhinagar in 2036. Shri Shah emphasized that over the past 15 years, Gandhinagar has emerged as a hub of education. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has worked towards transforming Gujarat’s capital, Gandhinagar, into a Smart City.

Shri Amit Shah said that based on the policies of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, not only Gandhinagar and Gujarat but the entire country has witnessed development. He further mentioned that the progress in urban areas is a direct result of the policies formulated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Home Minister said that we are moving forward with the goal of making the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency the top-ranked constituency in the country.