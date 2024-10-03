Amit Shah Inaugurates ₹919 Crore Development Projects, Including Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Works

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated and laid foundation of projects worth Rs. 919 crore in Gujarat including various development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). On this occasion Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel and many other dignitaries were also present.

Beginning his address with Navratri greetings, Shri Amit Shah said that today, development projects worth ₹919 crore have been inaugurated and laid the foundation for, which include works related to health, education, libraries, parks, and small street vendors. He stated that the most significant of these is the construction of modern schools by the Municipal Nagar Prathmik Siksha Samiti. Shri Shah expressed his gratitude towards AMC, stating that due to the corporation’s efforts, all municipal primary schools in his parliamentary constituency have successfully been transformed into model schools.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that if children properly benefit from the initiatives of the Primary Education Committee, there will be no doubt that India’s future is bright. He added that when we see children from poor families taking an interest in subjects like science, art, music, and many others, all the despair in life disappears, and we feel confident that India’s future is bright.

Shri Amit Shah said that today, development projects worth approximately ₹472 crore have been inaugurated and laid the foundation for in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Additionally, development projects worth around ₹446 crore have been inaugurated and launched in Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency of MP Shri Hasmukhbhai Patel and in Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency of MP Shri Dineshbhai Makwana. He mentioned that all these development projects will enhance facilities for the residents of Ahmedabad city.

Shri Shah further said that Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, over the past few years, has approved projects worth ₹23,951 crore in Ahmedabad city, Kalol and Sanand taluka, some areas of Ahmedabad city, and the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Moreover, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also inaugurated development projects worth around ₹14,000 crore. He added that in the past five years, a total of ₹37,000 crore worth of development projects have been carried out in just one Lok Sabha constituency.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that numerous development initiatives have been undertaken in seven assembly constituencies of Ahmedabad. These include efforts related to child nutrition, exercise facilities, libraries to enhance knowledge for adolescents, water collection ponds, the planting of 4 million saplings in a year, the construction of roads, overbridges, street lights, hospitals, primary health centers, and primary schools.

Shri Amit Shah said that AMC has decided to bring Ahmedabad to the forefront in the cleanliness campaign competition. He emphasized that efforts should be made to bring Ahmedabad to the top in the upcoming cleanliness survey. Shri Shah acknowledged that it might not be possible to achieve the first position this time, but we should set a goal to make a fresh start and work towards creating an Ahmedabad that reaches the top position in cleanliness among all municipal corporations in India by next year.

Union Home Minister stated that after Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is the only national leader who has turned the cleanliness campaign into a people’s movement. Prime Minister Modi envisioned that every home in the country should have toilet facilities. After 70 years of independence, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi initiated this campaign. His aim was to ensure that clean drinking water is available in every household, and that our homes, societies, streets, cities, and villages are clean, fostering a culture of cleanliness among citizens. Union Home Minister mentioned that Shri Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who has spoken about the construction of toilets from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Shri Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has worked to promote the cleanliness campaign and its values across the entire country, from Nagaland to Kerala and from Uttar Pradesh to Assam.