Amit Shah Inaugurates ₹140 Crore Police Commissioner’s Office in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Police Commissioner’s Office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today. On the occasion, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel along with other dignitaries attended the program.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that the new building of the Police Commissioner’s Office in Ahmedabad will not only enhance the facilities of the building but will also enable the Ahmedabad police to establish a new working system.

Union Home Minister stated that the sevenstorey Police Commissioner’s Office, built with modern technology at a cost of approximately ₹140 crores and covering an area of about 18,000 square meters, includes facilities for the fitness of personnel such as a gym, parking for citizens, CCTV cameras, fire safety equipment, and centralized Air conditioning. He mentioned that this modern building will not only ensure security but also houses a police museum that will showcase the measures taken for the security of Ahmedabad from the beginning to the present.

He said that a beautiful memorial has also been constructed here in the memory of the police personnel who were martyred to protect the citizens. Besides, a public convenience center and a control room have also been created which will cover every nook and corner of Ahmedabad and ensure the security of the entire city.

Shri Amit Shah stated that the new Police Commissioner’s Office building also saw the inauguration of the ‘Joint Interrogation Center’ and the ‘Tera Tujhko Arpan’ portal, along with the launch of the ‘Cyber Saathi’ book. The first two initiatives aim to raise awareness among people affected by cybercrime and help them recover their lost money. He mentioned that the establishment of the ‘Joint Interrogation Center’ was made so that central agencies and Ahmedabad police can conduct inquiries in a correct and scientific manner during riots, terrorist attacks, and other situations of unrest.

Union Home Minister explained that India’s internal security landscape has significantly changed over the past 10 years. A decade ago, there were three major hotspots in the country—Kashmir, the Northeast, and Naxal-affected areas—where bomb blasts were so common that they barely made the news. It was considered as normal. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, due to permanent and systematic measures over the past 10 years, and the dedicated work from a security and development perspective, violence in these three hotspots has reduced by 70 per cent. Shri Shah added that security agencies across the country, along with state police forces, have worked together to reduce mortality rate by 72 per cent in Kashmir, the Northeast, and Naxal-affected areas. He said that this success shows that in the coming days, ‘Naxal free India’ and ‘Terrorism free India’ are going to be a reality.

Shri Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made efforts to bring about several changes in the police culture. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has put before the country the concept of pro-active, predictive and scientific approach for pro-active policing. Shri Shah also mentioned that India has made a radical overhaul of the colonial-era criminal laws by creating three new criminal laws, and their implementation has already begun across the country. In these laws, provisions have been made for the use of technology to solve crimes, prevent crimes, complete prosecution quickly and punish as many criminals as possible.Keeping the next 100 years in mind, the laws have been designedto account for future technologies, so that there will be no need to change these laws over the next century.To prevent delays in investigations, prosecutions, and other judicial processes, it has been decided to impose time limits on police, lawyers, and judges on 83 instances of the judicial process.

Union Home Minister stated that after the implementation of the three new laws, the process of developing the necessary infrastructure has begun. Once this is in place, within the next three years, India’s criminal justice system will become the most modern in the world. He added that with the new laws in effect, the entire process of justice, from filing of an FIR up to justice from the Supreme Court, will be completed within three years, ensuring timely justice for the people.

Shri Amit Shah stated that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has elevated India’s economy from the 11th to the 5th position globally, and by 2027, we are surely on track to become the world’s third-largest economy. At such a critical time, police officers need robust legal support to ensure the security of our nation, including cybersecurity, and to prevent economic crimes. The three new criminal laws will provide strong backing to police officers in their efforts.

Union Home Minister said that the Gujarat Police has made several technological innovations throughout its glorious history. Initiatives like ‘E-GujCop’, ‘body-worn cameras’, and the ‘Vishwas Project’ have helped Gujarat Police establish itself as one of the most modern police forces in the country, which is a matter of pride. He added that the way the Gujarat Police has launched a determined campaign against narcotics is commendable, and they are now cited as an example across the country for its investigation.

Shri Amit Shah also mentioned that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has envisioned a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Gujarat has always been a progressive state. This is the same Gujarat that used to experience frequent curfews in the 1980s and 1990s, but now the situation has changed, and a safe environment has been established in the state.