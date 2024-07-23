Amit Shah hails the Budget 2024-25 as pro-people and pro-development

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah hailed the Budget 2024-25 as pro-people and pro-development. Shri Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for this visionary budget.

In a series of posts on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said that “The Budget 2024–25 not only exemplifies Bharat’s newfound sense of purpose, hope and optimism under the PM Modi Ji-led government but also fortifies them. Harnessing the power of Bharat’s youth, Nari Shakti and farmers, the budget fuels the nation’s pace on the path of emerging as a developed nation by ushering in a new era of employment and opportunities. My heartfelt gratitude to PM Shri Narendra Modi and FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for the pro-people and pro-development visionary budget.”

Home Minister further said that “The Budget 2024–25 reiterates PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s unwavering commitment to driving economic growth by bolstering India’s entrepreneurial power and ease of doing business. It also provides relief to taxpayers by simplifying the tax assessment rules.”

Shri Shah said that welfare of farmers has always been at the centre of schemes and policies of our government under the leadership of Modi Ji. He said that the announcement made of Rs.1.52 lakh crore to boost productivity in the agriculture sector in today’s budget is going to prove to be a game-changer for the agriculture sector. He added that decisions like certifying 1 crore farmers for natural farming, setting up 10,000 bio-input centres, building digital public infrastructure for agriculture, crop survey of Kharif crops in 400 districts and creation of a strategy for oilseeds will help the agriculture sector move rapidly towards becoming self-reliant.

Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Modi ji is working to strengthen the rural economy by continuously expanding the cooperative sector. He added that the announcement of the formulation of ‘National Cooperative Policy’ in the budget will work to empower the cooperative movement in the country and strengthen its reach at the grassroots level. Shri Shah said that fisheries cooperatives will get new momentum with the facility of financing through NABARD for shrimp farming, processing and export. Shri Shah expressed his gratitude to Modi ji on behalf of all the cooperative sisters and brothers for these decisions.

Shri Shah said that “Mirroring Modi Ji’s trust in our MSMEs, the Budget 2024–25 instils a new power booster into the sector. With a sprawling range of export hubs, credit guarantees, bank credit during the stress period, and new SIDBI units in clusters, the sector will transform Bharat into a perpetual machine for manufacturing while scripting a new era of Atmanirbharta for the nation, employment and prosperity for the middle class.”

Union Home Minister said that “The Budget 2024–25 stands out for the healing touch it serves to the people of the states affected by floods. Providing much-needed relief to flood-affected Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, the budget sets out to reshape the dreams of people by rejuvenating the affected areas and making adequate provisions for flood prevention. My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for the warm-hearted decision.”

Shri Amit Shah said that in order to give new impetus to the development of the eastern region of the country, the ‘Purvodaya’ scheme has been announced in this budget for Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. He added that this scheme will give new energy to infrastructure, human resources, employment and economic development opportunities in these regions and they will play an important role in building a developed and self-reliant India.

Home Minister said that the upliftment and empowerment of the tribal society has been one of the priorities of the Modi government. He said that today in the budget, the government has announced the launch of ‘PM Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan’ for the all-round development of the tribal society. Shri Shah added that about 5 crore tribal brothers and sisters of 63,000 villages will be benefited from this campaign. He said that this will not only connect these villages to the mainstream of development, but they will also become ideal villages by providing excellent infrastructure and fulfillment of other requirements.

Shri Amit Shah said that “Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji Bharat has seen a golden era of infrastructure development in the last ten years. The Budget 2024-25 further advances this vision with a comprehensive initiative for infrastructure building. The allocation of Rs.11,11,111 crore and interest-free loans of Rs.1.5 lakh crore to the states for infrastructure investments will build a Bharat powered by world-class infrastructure and create millions of jobs.”

Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Modi Ji, Central Government is constantly working towards giving new heights to the strength and courage of Nari Shakti and the allocation of more than Rs.3 lakh crore to promote women-led development in this budget is a reflection of this. Shri Shah expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi Ji for decisions like setting up hostels and crèches for the convenience of working women, increasing the market access of women self-help group entrepreneurs, increasing the limit of Mudra loan from Rs.10 lakh to Rs.20 lakh and encouraging states to reduce stamp duty on properties purchased by women.

Shri Amit Shah said that this Budget will go down in history for coupling Bharat’s economic growth with the torque of the nation’s youth power. He said that the budget provides for a massive fund of Rs.2 lakh crore to train 4.10 crore youth in a wide range of skills while envisioning another game-changing move of providing world-class training to 1 crore youth through internships in Fortune 500 companies.

Shri Amit Shah said that in this budget, the central government has given a new dimension to the dreams of the middle class by giving them financial relief. He added that whether it is tax exemption or easing its rules, providing housing to middle class families under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ or the decision to give relief in medicines to cancer patients; this budget is going to make the life of the middle class even easier.

Home Minister said that the ground-breaking employment-linked initiatives announced in the Union Budget will contribute to job creation in the formal sector. He said that the initiatives involving the Provident Fund scheme and incentives for new joinees are likely to create 2.90 crore jobs and will play a decisive role in turning Bharat’s formal sector into a job-creating engine.

Shri Amit Shah said that the PM Awas Yojana is fulfilling the dream of crores of poor people to have their own house. He said that today, in the budget, this scheme was further expanded and 3 crore additional houses were announced in rural and urban areas. Shri Shah said along with this, the decision to provide the facility of rental houses with dormitory type accommodation for industrial workers will support the lives of the poor, middle class families and workers.

Home Minister Shri Amit Shah thanked PM Modi for inspiring Bharat’s entrepreneurial spirit by increasing the limit of PM Mudra loans from Rs.10 lakh to Rs.20 lakh. He said that this decision will not only enhance Bharat’s ease of doing business further but will also initiate new youths to the path of becoming job givers.