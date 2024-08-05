National

Amit Shah Hails Abrogation of Article 370 as a Turning Point for J&K and Ladakh

By Odisha Diary bureau

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has said that transformative decision of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalized sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a post on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said that “Today marks five years since the historic abrogation of Article 370 and 35A under PM Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership. This transformative decision has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalized sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The region’s youth have driven socio-economic growth and cultural revival, making the Modi govt’s efforts to foster peace and comprehensive development a grand success. We thank Modi Ji for this landmark decision and reaffirm our dedication to advancing the region’s aspirations and transformative progress.”

