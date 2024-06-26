Amit Shah greets the nation on “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah greeted the nation on ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’. In a post shared on X platform, he said, “Greetings on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, our government is firm in its commitment to making India a drug-free nation and is pacing towards achieving this goal with a whole-of-government approach. Let us all fortify our resolve to liberate the nation from the scourge of drugs and gift a better world to our future generations.”

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has said that under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, India is striving for a ‘Drug Free India’.

In his message released today on ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, Shri Amit Shah congratulated officers and personnel of our agencies who are striving to fulfill the resolve of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for a ‘Drug Free India’ and greeted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for successfully organizing the All India ‘Drug Free Fortnight’.

Shri Amit Shah said that the drugs are a challenge not only to the individual but also to the society and national security. He added that building a ‘Drug Free India’ under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji is one of the major priorities of our government. He said that the Modi government has adopted better coordination with ‘bottom to top and top to bottom approach’ in the fight against drugs.

Union Home Minister said that working under the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against drugs, our government is determined to completely eradicate drug addiction. I am happy that with the efforts of the Home Ministry, establishment of NCORD and formation of Anti-Narcotics Task Force in the police departments of the states, this fight has gained further momentum and has yielded successful results.

Shri Amit Shah further stated that our aim is to achieve complete victory by ensuring massive public participation along with all the positive steps taken by the government on narcotics control. I request the countrymen to make an important contribution in the government’s fight against drugs. Let us all come together and take a pledge to completely eradicate drugs and build a healthy, happy and safe society.

On account of the multipronged efforts made by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to rein in the illegal drug trade the quantity of narcotics seized increased by almost 100% and the cases registered against those dealing in it increased by 152%.

According to the data released by the Ministry, during the period 2006 to 2013 the number of cases registered was 1257 in number which shot up by 3 times during 2014-2023 to 3755. The arrests increased by 4 times from 1363 in the 2006-13 period to 5745 in the 2014-23 period. The quantity of seized drugs doubled during the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led regime to 3.95 lakh kgs from 1.52 lakh kgs seized during 2006-13. The value of seized drugs jumped 30 times during the Modi government to Rs.22,000 crore from Rs.768 crore achieved in the period 2006-13.

The anti-narcotics agencies also destroyed 12 lakh kgs of drugs worth Rs.12,000 crores during the Modi government. Till June 2023, NCB conducted a financial investigation in 23 such cases in which property worth ₹74,75,00,531 was frozen.