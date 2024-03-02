Amit Shah Facilitates Agreement Between Government of India, Government of Tripura, and TIPRA in New Delhi

A tripartite agreement was signed in presence of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, between Government of India, Government of Tripura and The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance/TIPRA, popularly known as Tripra Motha and other stakeholders, in New Delhi today.

On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah said that today is a historic day for Tripura and through this agreement, we have looked at the future by honouring history, making amends and accepting today’s realities. He said no one can change history but we can always move forward by learning from mistakes and keeping in mind today’s realities. He said that Tripra Motha and all tribal parties have played a constructive role in this direction.

Union Home Minister said that Tripura government has always made several efforts for this. He said that in realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of a Viksit Bharat, Tripura will also be committed to make its contribution and also have its share and will move forward as a Viksit Tripura. The Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Ministry of Home Affairs has made efforts to give shape to vision of an insurgency-free, dispute-free and violence-free Northeast. He noted that due to several agreements by Modi Government, around 10 thousand people have given up arms and joined mainstream, which has resulted in creation of an environment of development.

Shri Amit Shah said that be it Bru-Reang agreement or border agreement, it all started with Tripura and today again it is an agreement for Tripura. He said that in 2019 NLFT (SD) agreement, in 2020 Bru and Bodo agreements, in 2021 Karbi-Anglong agreement, in 2022 Tribal agreement and Assam-Meghalaya border agreement, in 2023 Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border agreement, Dimasa agreement UNLF and then ULFA agreement have taken place. He said that Modi government has worked to end struggle of people by talking to them through 11 different agreements related to borders, identity, language and culture. Shri Shah said that with today’s agreement, Tripura has moved forward to become a dispute-free Tripura. He said that now you do not have to struggle for your rights and the Government of India will come forward to develop a system which will protect rights of all.

Under the pact, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of indigenous people of Tripura relating to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language. Along with this, it was agreed to constitute a Joint Working Group/Committee to work out and implement the mutually agreed points on all the above mentioned issues in a time-bound manner to ensure an honourable solution. In order to maintain a conducive atmosphere for implementation of the pact, all stakeholders shall refrain from resorting to any form of protest/agitation, starting from the day of signing of the agreement.

On behalf of TIPRA, the agreement was signed by Shri Pradyot Debbarma, Founder TIPRA and others. Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura and several senior officials of Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI and the Government of Tripura were also present during the signing of the agreement.