Amit Shah Engages with Librarians of Trust-Run and Government Libraries in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah today interacted with the Librarians of trust-run libraries and government libraries in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat and said that the role of libraries is very important in building the future of a country.

In a post on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said, “Libraries play an important role in building the future of any country. Today I interacted with the librarians of the trust-run libraries and government libraries of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. I am happy that these librarians are promoting the interest of library enthusiasts in books by making an emotional connect with them. Due to their efforts, the number of readers in these libraries is going to increase by at least 30% in the coming days.”

On this occasion, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah donated books worth Rs. two lakh to each library under his Lok Sabha constituency. Apart from this, he suggested ways to increase readership by at least 30 percent in the coming time and emphasized on making heritage books available online. Shri Shah advised using software which can help understand individuals’ reading preferences and help librarians procure more books of their choice.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah also inaugurated a 15 MW waste-to-energy plant set up by Jindal Urban Waste Management near Piplaj village in Ahmedabad today.

In another post on X, Shri Amit Shah informed, “Today inaugurated a 15 MW waste-to-energy plant set up by Jindal Urban Waste Management near Piplaj village in Ahmedabad. Built at a cost of ₹ 375 crore, this plant has the capacity to convert 1,000 metric tonnes of waste into electricity per day. It will strengthen the waste management of the entire Ahmedabad city and will meet the energy requirements as well.”