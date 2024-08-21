National

Amit Shah Commends Security Forces and Volunteers for Successful Shri Amarnath Yatra

By Odisha Diary bureau

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah congratulated all security personnel, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Jammu-Kasmir Administration and voluntary organisations for successful completion of Shri Amarnath Yatra.

In a post on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said that Shri Amarnath Yatra has been completed successfully. He said that During this year’s 52-day-long holy yatra, a record of over 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited the Holy Cave, which is the highest in the last 12 years. Shri Shah congratulated all security personnel, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Jammu-Kashmir administration and voluntary organizations for making this pilgrimage a success. He said that all have made a unique contribution in making the Yatra safe and smooth for the pilgrims. He added that, may Baba keep his blessings on everyone. Jai Baba Barfani!

