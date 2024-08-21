Amit Shah Commends Security Forces and Volunteers for Successful Shri Amarnath Yatra

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah congratulated all security personnel, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Jammu-Kasmir Administration and voluntary organisations for successful completion of Shri Amarnath Yatra.

In a post on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said that Shri Amarnath Yatra has been completed successfully. He said that During this year’s 52-day-long holy yatra, a record of over 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited the Holy Cave, which is the highest in the last 12 years. Shri Shah congratulated all security personnel, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Jammu-Kashmir administration and voluntary organizations for making this pilgrimage a success. He said that all have made a unique contribution in making the Yatra safe and smooth for the pilgrims. He added that, may Baba keep his blessings on everyone. Jai Baba Barfani!