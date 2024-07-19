Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting to Review Multi Agency Centre’s Functioning

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah chaired a high Level Meeting with the various Heads of Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to review the functioning of Multi Agency Centre (MAC) of IB, responsible for tackling security challenges in the country, in New Delhi today. Addressing the meeting Home Minister instructed various heads of Security agencies from across the country and other Intelligence and Enforcement agencies to adopt a whole-of-the government approach towards national security. He stressed upon greater synergy between all the agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting eco-system, to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

While reviewing the overall internal security situation in the country and the fight against terrorism; Home Minister impressed upon all the participants to increase engagement in the Multi Agency Centre and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action.

Home Minister emphasized that MAC has earned the trust of its constituents and it must continue to work 24X7 as a platform for pro-active and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence, amongst various stakeholders, including last-mile responders.

During the meeting, Union Home Minister also stressed on constituting a team of young, technically proficient and passionate officers drawn from all agencies involved in National Security to dismantle the terror ecosystem utilizing Big Data and Al/ML driven analytics and technological advancements. He reiterated that in the face of new and emerging security challenges, we must always be one step ahead in our responses.

Home Minister also informed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the MAC framework was poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and effectiveness. He exhorted all the stakeholders to bolster these efforts further through prompt responses and aggressive follow up of shared inputs.