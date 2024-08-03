Amit Shah appeals to the countrymen to hoist the Tiranga at their homes from 9th to 15th August under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has appealed to the countrymen to hoist the tricolor at their homes from 9th to 15th August under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and upload their selfies on the website https://harghartiranga.com.

In a post on X platform today, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah said, “PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s #HarGharTiranga campaign has evolved into a national movement over the last two years, awakening the basic unity in every Indian across the length and breadth of the nation. I appeal to all citizens to bolster this movement further and participate in it with the same enthusiasm again. Hoist our pride, our Tiranga, at your homes, take a selfie with the Tiranga, and upload it on the Har Ghar Tiranga website: https://harghartiranga.com.”