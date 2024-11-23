Amit Shah Advocates Cooperative Reforms at NCDC General Council Meeting

Union Home and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah addressed 91st General Council meeting of National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) in New Delhi.

On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Central Government is committed to improve the standard of life of crores of farmers through Cooperative sector. He said that the Government is committed to bringing a positive change in the lives of citizens of the country through the cooperative movement. Shri Shah said Modi govt. is working to make the country self-reliant through cooperation and NCDC has an important role in this direction.

Union Cooperation Minister lauded NCDC’s contributions to the cooperative movement, emphasizing its pivotal role in transforming the lives of millions of cooperatives. He said that the success of NCDC is reflected not only in its disbursement crossing ₹60,000 crore but, in its ability, to positively impact the rural economy and the cooperative sector at large, as well.

Emphasizing the importance of White Revolution 2.0, Shri Amit Shah said that special focus should be on promoting Milk Cooperative Unions in the North Eastern States. He highlighted the need for collaboration between NDDB and NCDC to establish milk producers’ associations. Shri Shah said that these organizations should work together to provide financial assistance with the initial phase of milk production being overseen by NDDB. The initiative, he stated, would not only drive the White Revolution forward but also play a significant role in empowering tribal communities and women.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah said that there is a need to establish an app-based Cab Cooperative Society Service, which will ensure that profits are directly distributed to the drivers. He also emphasized the critical role of the National Cooperative Database in integrating cooperative societies and highlighted the need to strengthen Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). Union Minister of Cooperation said that the NCDC and Ministry of Cooperation will play a pivotal role in driving these efforts.

Shri Amit Shah also proposed the formulation of a comprehensive five-year plan aimed at boosting the financial capacity of sugar mills, with a target of increasing their funding to ₹25,000 crores. This strategic initiative is expected to enhance the growth and sustainability of the sugar industry, ensuring improved financial stability and supporting the sector’s long-term development. He also asked to explore deep sea trawler in coastal states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah said that Ministry of Cooperation has introduced Cooperative Intern scheme with NCDC as the implementing agency. The scheme aims to help State and District cooperative banks in aligning with schemes of central government and strengthening of PACS. The Cooperative Intern Scheme helps participants gain invaluable hands-on experience, preparing them to drive forward the principles of cooperation and support the development of rural communities. Shri Amit Shah called for the creation of a Cooperative University to further strengthen the cooperative sector nationwide and underscored the importance of the capability development program for cooperatives, highlighting its role in advancing the vision of Sahakar Se Samriddhi (Prosperity through Cooperation).