Amit Shah addresses the ‘Pichhda Varg Samman Sammelan’ at Mahendragarh, Haryana today

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah addressed the ‘Pichhda Varg Samman Sammelan’ at Mahendragarh, Haryana today. The Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers including, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Shri Rao Inderjit Singh and Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that the land of Haryana is famous in India for 3 things – maximum number of jawans in the army, maximum number of athletes and maximum food grain production. He said that the Haryana Cabinet has taken three important decisions – first to increase the creamy layer limit from Rs. 6 to 8 lakh excluding salaries and agricultural income, second to change the reservation in Panchayats by providing 8% reservation for Group A as well as 5% reservation for Group B, and, similar reservation has also been extended in Municipal Corporations. Shri Shah said that these three pro-people decisions are in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s policies of public welfare.

Union Home Minister said that in 2014, Shri Narendra Modi, in his first speech as Prime Minister in Parliament, had said that this is a government of Dalits, poor and backward. The Home Minister said that his party has given the country its first strong Prime Minister who comes from a backward class. He said that today, out of 71 ministers in the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Modi, 27 are from Backward Classes, including 2 from Haryana. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has honoured the entire OBC community from the country, including Haryana.

Shri Amit Shah said that when the Kaka Kalelkar Commission was formed in 1957 for the reservation of OBCs, it was not allowed to be implemented for many years. He said that in 1980, the then Prime Minister put the Mandal Commission on hold and when it was brought in 1990, the then Prime Minister opposed it. He said that Prime Minister Modi has provided constitutional rights to the OBC society by giving constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission. Shri Shah added that for the first time, Modi ji has given 27 percent reservation in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools and NEET examinations. Along with this, a historic decision was also taken by Prime Minister Modi to increase the limit of the creamy layer by excluding agriculture and salary income from it.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the Haryana Government has also launched several schemes for the welfare of backward classes. He said that in Haryana, a backward class person has been made the Chief Minister and now the state will move forward under the leadership of Shri Nayab Singh Saini Ji. Shri Shah said that the previous governments have given Haryana nothing but casteism and corruption. He said that under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, image of Haryana has improved from being Ease of Doing Corruption state to Ease of Doing Business.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Modi government has provided a development oriented government for Haryana. He said that today Haryana is the largest exporter of basmati rice in the country, every tenth jawan in the army comes from Haryana and the maximum crop is purchased by the Haryana government on MSP. Haryana became the first state to give ownership of land under Lal Dora in the village, state with most educated panchayats, 50 percent participation of women, and Haryana became the first state to provide tap water to every household. He said that the first AYUSH University was built in Haryana, the highest per capita GST collection is in Haryana, and the state contributes the most per capita to the country’s economy. Apart from this, Haryana ranks third in milk production, having maximum social security pensions and has received three awards for improvement in standards. He said that 400 Fortune Companies of the world are also in Haryana.

Union Home Minister said that the previous governments did not give anything to Haryana in the name of development. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Central Government and the Haryana Government jointly have provided houses, gas connections, electricity, toilets, free treatment up to 5 lakh to the poor along with 5 kg free food grains to every poor. He said that the previous government gave only Rs 41,000 crore to Haryana in its 10 years long rule, while Prime Minister Modi’s government has done the work of giving Rs 2,69,000 crore to Haryana in 10 years. Shri Shah added that in the last 10 years, 12 expressways were built in Haryana, and every district in every state was connected with national highways. Metro rail was started from Gurugram –Sikandarpur and Badarpur-Mujesar along with the first airport was built in Hisar. He said that under the Modi government, an AIIMS was built in Rewari having 750 beds and a new campus of IIT Delhi was established in Jhajjar and the biggest cancer institute was built in Badsa village at a cost of Rs. 2000 crores.