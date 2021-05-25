Amidst Pandemic IIM Sambalpur achieves 100% placement with multi fold increase in recruiters across sectors in its flagship MBA program

Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur, the hand-crafted IIM and one of the most promising and dynamic management institutions among the new generation IIMs of the country, witnessed close to 140 companies visiting the campus this season with prominent participants and recruiters such as Nielsen, Reliance Retail, Ramco Systems, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, Amul, Vedanta, HCL, SBI Life, Tata Steel BSL, Accenture, IBM, BYJU’s, Infosys, ICICI Prudential, Trident Group, Bajaj Allianz, ZS Associates, Deloitte India, KPMG, Ernst & Young, etc. The graduates were offered a myriad of lucrative roles across Marketing, Sales, BFSI, Operations, Consulting, Analytics, ITeS and bagged highly coveted roles in Fintech, E-Commerce, FMCG, and so on. With more than a 90% increase in the companies visited for recruitment, IIM Sambalpur set new standards and surpassed its previous placement records. This season recorded the highest annual CTC offered at INR 26.4 LPA, with the top 25% CTC at INR 14.91 LPA.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, stated, “IIM Sambalpur has yet again bettered its previous records and will continuously strive to exceed expectations of all its stakeholders. Despite the current market dynamics, we are proud of our students who have achieved this feat owing to sheer hard work and dedication. I congratulate our graduating students on receiving such coveted employment offers. These demonstrate the high value of the blended pedagogy imparted at IIM Sambalpur and our students’ remarkable skills and capabilities. We would like to extend sincere gratitude to the esteemed recruiters for partnering with us and reposing faith in the quality of talent and its distinct academic culture.”

Additionally, IIM Sambalpur is proud to announce the successful completion of 100% Summer Placements for the sixth batch (2020-22) of its flagship MBA program. With more than 110 companies participating in the on-campus Summer Internship placement process for a batch strength of 157 students, this year concluded with one of the best placement seasons beating previous years’ records. The institute has witnessed a highly coveted pool of first-time recruiters and the noteworthy mentions are Google, Adani Ports, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bank of Baroda, IMCD India, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, DSM Group, IBM, Justdial, Tata Steel BSL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), V Guard, ICICI Bank etc. among many others. The influx of recruiters saw an increase this year providing opportunities in multiple domains like Advertising, Apparel, Automobile, BFSI, Chemicals, Consulting, Consumer Goods & Services, E-Commerce, Edu-tech, Financial Services, FMCG, Insurance, IT/ITES, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, and Retail. This year the highest stipend offered was INR 1,70,000 domestic and the top quartile of the batch received an average stipend of INR 72,511. The top half of the batch secured an average stipend of INR 56,644 wherein the average and median stipend of the whole batch stood at INR 48,222 and INR 47,700, respectively. This year also saw a sharp increase in companies of Automobile, E-Commerce, and Pharmaceutical industries visiting the campus with a considerable percentage of students getting offers from these organizations.

Speaking about Summer Placements, Prof. Diptiranjan Mahapatra, Placement Chair, IIM Sambalpur, stated, “The speed at which our students received the offers are unparalleled and phenomenal. The outcome bears testimony of the recruiters’ continued trust in exceptional talent and academic excellence at IIM Sambalpur. With changing times, Consulting, BFSI, FMCG, IT/ITES, and Edu-Tech emerged as most sought after and lucrative amongst others with more than 50% of the batch opting for these industries. IIM Sambalpur would like to thank its various stakeholders including the recruiters for reposing faith in the institute, its students, and its distinct academic culture. With such strong support and collaboration, we wish to continue our journey of harnessing talents at IIM Sambalpur and providing students with the best opportunities to excel.”

IIM Sambalpur with its core values of Innovation, Integrity and Inclusiveness is focused on nation-building and is committed in their goal of contributing towards the development of the country.

About Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur:

Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur is one of the most promising and dynamic management institutions among the new generation IIMs of the country located in Sambalpur, Odisha, India. IIM Sambalpur was established by MHRD, GOI in 2015 and was declared as an Institute of National Importance as per the IIM 2017 Act. The Institute is already taking positive steps since its inception as a place for Entrepreneurial Innovation and Experiential Learning. Located amidst hills and rivers surrounded by a large number of big manufacturing industries, IIM Sambalpur currently offers full-time Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Ph.D. programs and more courses to be added in the near future. In terms of maintaining better gender diversity and providing a unique experiential learning pedagogy called “Flipped Classroom”, IIM Sambalpur ranks as one of the best among all other IIMs. The institute became a pioneer among IIMs of the country in conducting part of their admission process and term examination through an online proctoring system and the institute will conduct all their examinations through the same online proctoring system henceforth. The foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur was laid by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on 2nd January 2021.