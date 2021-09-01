Amid opposition uproar in Odisha Assembly monsoon session, seven bills tabled in house

Bhubaneswar : On the first day of the Odisha Assembly monsoon session, as many as seven bills were presented by ruling BJD party today.

As per reports Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development minister Pratap Jena tabled Odisha Urban Scheme and Growth, Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers (Amendment) bills and Finance minister Niranjan Pujari tabled Odisha GST (Amendment) bill.

Besides, the house witnessed stormy discussions as Congress staged protest inside the House as copies of the bills, which would be repealed, were not given to the members.

Further, the Indian Stamp (Odisha Amendment), Government Land Settlement (Amendment) Odisha University of Health Sciences and Odisha University of Technology and Research Bill were tabled during monsoon session of Assembly.