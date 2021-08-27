American Viewers Swayed by Sanskriti’s Odissi Dance

San Francisco: The American Art Lovers have been enthralled by the scintillating and soul soothing Odissi Dance recital by young and upcoming danseuse Sanskriti Bebortha recently. Entitled ‘Ranga Puja’ The maiden stage presence programme was held at Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto of California. Hosted by Jyoti Kala Mandir the solo Odissi Dance Debut performance by Ms. Bebortha was witnessed by hundreds of Odia and Non Odia Indians and Foreign Spectators. The Audience in the houseful Auditorium were thoroughly moved and completely swayed by the spellbinding presentations of Sanskriti. As per the tradition at the outset Sanskriti took the blessing of her Guru Odissi Exponent Jyoti Rout. Smt Rout wished her all the best and tied the Ghungaroo in her feet. The Evening’s programme commenced with the presentation of invocatory item called Mangalacharan, an obeisance chore to Goddess Saraswati. The dancing schedule followed by Pure item Mudra Pallavi and Abhinaya items like essence of Bhagabat Gita – Gita Shara and Nine emotions – Nabarasa. The Epoch making performance concluded with Mokshya – where the dancer relates her soul being immersed with Supreme Self.

Sanskriti’s each choreography was the manifestation of creative excellence and evoked unusual and overwhelming emotions from the audiences. Particularly her electrifying foot steppings during the recital of Mudra Pallavi was having a magnetic and mesmerising spell on the viewers. Likewise her outstanding body movements, awesome facial expressions, expressive eye gestures and exemplary acting skills were quite visible during the presentations of Gita Shara and Nabarasa items. Sanskriti was greeted with thunderous applause at the end of her each segment of recital. The entire performance left a lasting impact on the culture connoisseurs of USA and was much appreciated by the discriminating American dance critics.

Sanskriti started learning Odissi Dance from Guru Gayatri Joshi at an early age of four. Later on she got the training about the finest nuances of classical rudiments from Guru Jyoti Rout, Guru Nilanjana Roy and Guru Keshini Desai. Sanskriti has been performing extensively in the bay area of San Francisco alongwith other troupe members of Jyoti Kala Mandir. She had the privilege of participating in the prestigious international Odissi dance Festival at Bhubaneswar in the year 2017. At present she is pursuing her degree study in Economics as a second year student at Boston University.

Sanskriti’s father Dheeren Mohan Bebortha, Mother Monalisa Bebortha, Brother Satwik Bebortha and Aunt Shreeja Patnaik played a vital role in organising the highly successful four hour long ‘Ranga Puja’ programme in a smooth and seamless manner.