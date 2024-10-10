Ambuja Foundation successfully conducts “Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign” across India

New Delhi : Ambuja Foundation, a pan Indian social development organization dedicated to transforming rural communities has successfully undertaken multiple activities to play its part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’ organized by the Central Government from 17th September to 2nd October. This initiative aims to reignite the spirit of collective action and community participation in cleanliness efforts across India.

The foundation conducted several training sessions and meetings to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining clean surroundings and the positive impact of sanitation facilities on both the environment and personal well-being. Ambuja Foundation engaged with children, teenagers, and community members to bring a long-lasting behavioural change in them by organising multiple activities such as plastic waste collection competition, hand washing activities among others. A mass rally, tree plantation drive and beach cleaning activities were held to inculcate healthy habits.

Through this large-scale campaign across the states, Ambuja Foundation emphasized on the significance of community cleanliness, highlighting the adverse impact of using single use plastics on the environment and the overall impact that cleanliness has on the health of an individual – reinforcing the concept of sanitation as ‘everyone’s business’.

Commenting on this successful implementation of this drive, Pearl Tiwari, CEO, Ambuja Foundation, said, “This year’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign,’ marks a significant milestone as Swachh Bharat Mission celebrates its tenth anniversary and the Swachhata Hi Seva reaches its 7th year. Initiatives of this kind are vital to reinforce the public message about the importance of public cleanliness to ensure sanitation and good health for all,’’.

“Our mission is to foster sustainable advancements in rural communities by catalysing behavioural change in villages – in this case, to support the national cleanliness drive, and completely eliminate such social issues as open defecation. During the campaign we executed a number of activities in rural areas including cleanliness drives, poster contests, and plastic collection drives to inspire collective action – promoting good hygiene practices which lead to overall good health,”.