Ambuja Cements among the Global top 5 in the cement industry Worldwide in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) ranking

Mumbai: Ambuja Cements Ltd., part of the global conglomerate Holcim Group and one of the leading innovative and sustainable cement companies in India, has once again been ranked 5th globally by the internationally renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in the construction materials category. Thus, setting again another benchmark by retaining its position and being the only Indian company to be in the top five in the sector.

With this, Ambuja Cement continues to lead in the category in India with a high world ranking. This year, the company’s percentile rose by three points from 89 to 92.

The Company secured a perfect 100 percentile in the following parameters – Materiality, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, Environmental Reporting, Water Related Risks, and Social Reporting. The company has significantly improved its scores in Policy Influence, Tax Strategy, Human Capital Development, and Talent Attraction & Retention as compared to 2020.

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, MD and CEO, Ambuja Cements Ltd. said, “It is a moment of pride that our sustainability performance has once again been recognised globally. At Ambuja, sustainability is at the heart of our business strategy. The high ranking in the renowned DJSI reaffirms our commitment to achieve our vision of being the most sustainable company in the industry.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) are a family of benchmarks that use a best-in class approach to select sustainability leaders from various industry sectors across the world. This enables investors to track the companies’ performance in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria; and integrate these sustainability considerations into their portfolios. Since the launch of the DJSI World in 1999, several other Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and new index families that rely on the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) results have been developed to meet a range of investor specific needs.