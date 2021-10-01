Ambuja Cement commences commercial production at its Marwar Cement Plant in Nagaur district of Rajasthan

Mumbai : Ambuja Cements Limited, a member of Holcim and one of the leading cement companies in India, today, successfully began the commercial production of clinker and cement at its Marwar Greenfield Plant (Marwar Cement Works) in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

The trial runs at the new plant were virtually inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot on 21st August, 2021.

Built over an investment of Rs. 2,350 crore, this Greenfield integrated plant increases Ambuja’s clinker capacity by 3 MTPA and improves cement sales by 5 MTPA, thereby, contributing to the company’s long term strategy of capacity expansion.

The plant has deployed all modern equipment and technology to produce cement in a more environment friendly manner. It has a Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) that converts waste heat derived during the production process into energy.

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, MD and CEO, Ambuja Cements Ltd. said, “We are happy to announce the commencement of commercial production at Marwar plant. Ambuja has ambitious growth plans to expand its capacities in India, and the Marwar plant is a step in that direction. We are very proud that it is a ‘green plant’ designed to meet our ambition for a sustainable future.”

Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in the Rajasthan, after Rabariwas and Lakheri.