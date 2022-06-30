Ambassador of India to Nepal Mr. Naveen Srivastava presented his credentials to the Rt. Hon. President of Nepal Ms. Bidya Devi Bhandari

Kathmandu: Mr. Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, presented his credentials to the Rt. Hon’ble President of Nepal Ms. Bidya Devi Bhandari at a ceremony held at President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, today.

Ambassador Srivastava also paid a courtesy call on Rt. Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr. Sher Bahadur Deuba today after presenting his credentials.

In his meetings, Ambassador Srivastava conveyed the greetings from President and Prime Minister of India. He added that recent visit of

Rt. Hon’ble PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to India and that of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi to Nepal had imparted renewed momentum to the bilateral relationship. He also conveyed his commitment to take forward the friendly relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Srivastava is the 26th Ambassador of India to Nepal. He has succeeded Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who left Nepal for New Delhi in April 2022 for his assignment as Foreign Secretary.