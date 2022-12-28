Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela joined Lyonpo Loknath Sharma to handover 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydro Project to Bhutan

New Delhi : Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela joined Lyonpo Loknath Sharma to witness handing over of 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydro Project to Bhutan. A benchmark hydro project for the region, completed in an efficient manner at an optimal cost, maintaining high quality & performance parameters.

Besides, the 720 MW Mangdechhu Project was jointly inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi and PM Dr Lotay Tshering in August 2019 and the Project has generated more than 9000 million units of energy since its commissioning, reducing 2.4 million tons of emissions annually.