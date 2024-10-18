Amazon Launches Smbhav Hackathon 2024 for Next-Gen Tech and AI-Powered Innovations for Indian Small Businesses

New Delhi, October 17, 2024: Amazon India today announced the launch of Amazon Smbhav Hackathon 2024, a nationwide competition to forge next-gen tech and AI-powered innovations for Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) in e-commerce. The hackathon is part of the lead-up to Amazon Smbhav 2024, the fifth edition of the company’s flagship annual summit in India, and invites innovators across India to contribute to the growth of India’s digital economy.

Amazon has partnered with Startup India, DPIIT, National Innovation Foundation (NIF) – India, and the NIF Incubation and Entrepreneurship Council (NIFientreC) to support the immense potential of innovators from the deepest pockets of the country. Open to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age, including students, entrepreneurs, grassroots innovators, service providers, working professionals, SMBs, and the broader ecommerce ecosystem, the hackathon seeks to harness India’s innovative spirit to address key challenges in the e-commerce ecosystem. Whether you’re a college student with a game-changing idea, a tech enthusiast working from a small town, or an entrepreneur with a firsthand understanding of local business challenges, this hackathon offers you the opportunity to drive meaningful change in the e-commerce landscape.

The hackathon will focus on innovations that can significantly impact the growth and success of SMBs in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Participants will tackle challenges such as leveraging social media for product listings, streamlining multi-channel fulfillment, simplifying cross-border trade, and developing sustainable solutions for e-commerce.

The hackathon will progress through multiple phases, from idea submission to prototype development, culminating in a demo day before a distinguished jury panel of industry leaders. Throughout the journey, participants will benefit from expert mentoring sessions to refine their ideas and prototypes. The top three teams will compete for an exclusive visit to Amazon’s Seattle headquarters and cash prizes worth upto INR 10 lakhs. The winners will be recognized at the Amazon Smbhav 2024 Summit, taking center stage among thousands of business owners, entrepreneurs, policy makers, and global leaders.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, MoS (I/C) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, said, “The collaboration between NIF, NIFientreC, Startup India, DPIIT, and Amazon exemplifies how the private sector can synergize with the government to transcend boundaries and realize collective objectives. The Amazon Smbhav Hackathon presents a transformative opportunity for grassroots innovators, students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and SMBs across India to unleash their creativity and shape the future of e-commerce. Through such pioneering initiatives and symbiotic partnerships, we can propel India’s emergence as a global leader in innovation and cutting-edge e-commerce solutions, fortifying our nation’s digital economy.”

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India, said, “The e-commerce industry is rapidly evolving, and so are the needs of small businesses looking to digitize and scale. It’s crucial that we continuously innovate to enable entrepreneurs with tailored solutions that solve their unique challenges. The Amazon Smbhav Hackathon aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across India. By staying ahead of the curve and providing small business owners with the right tools and support, we’re committed to helping them thrive, while contributing to India’s journey towards a 5 trillion-dollar economy.”

Key dates for the hackathon include the application window opening on October 14, last date for idea submission on November 14, announcement of shortlisted ideas on November 18, prototype submission deadline on November 24, virtual Demo Days on December 5-6, and winner announcement at Amazon Smbhav 2024 on December 10.