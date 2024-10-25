Amazon India partners with Startup India, DPIIT to empower startups through e-commerce

National, India: Amazon India has announced that it will be working with Startup India under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), to drive multiple initiatives aimed towards empowering startups to build and grow their businesses through e-commerce. Amazon will collaborate with Startup India to enable eligible startups to tap into opportunities in ecommerce by registering on Amazon India’s marketplace through a dedicated page on the Startup India portal. Amazon will provide dedicated onboarding experience to the startups, which will help them gain access to the domestic market as well as mentorship from Amazon leaders, go-to-market support and logistics guidance.

Further, it will partner with Startup India to empower women entrepreneurs in e-commerce, through its Saheli program. The collaboration will drive a high-impact learning program designed to fuel the e-commerce journeys of eligible women led small and medium businesses in India. Amazon’s extensive suite of services including Amazon Pay, Amazon Incentives, Amazon Business, Amazon Transport, AWS, Amazon Advertising, and Mini TV will be available to the women startups, who will be part of the program. It will cover a broad gamut of relevant industries including Fashion, F&B, Textile & Apparel, Toys and Games, Automotive, Art & Photography, Pets & Animals, Agriculture and many more.

Additionally, Amazon will partner with Startup India to create awareness about the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative, under the Startup India program. BHASKAR is a platform designed to centralize, streamline, and enhance collaboration among key stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including startups, investors, mentors, service enablers, and government bodies.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said “Our collaboration with Amazon is aimed at empowering startups to unleash their entrepreneurial potential and access new growth avenues. By combining Amazon’s e-commerce expertise with Startup India’s role as the Government of India’s flagship initiative for the development of the startup ecosystem, we will provide a robust platform for Indian startups and businesses to scale domestically. Further, the collaboration of Startup India with Amazon India is a testament to our commitment to the empowerment of Indian entrepreneurs across sectors and regions and driving economic development in the country through entrepreneurship and innovation.

Mr. Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President – Public Policy, Amazon India said, “Startups in India are an inspiration to everyone because of their sheer determination and willpower to build successful businesses across different industries. By leveraging the power of e-commerce, they are scaling new heights, and catering to customers across different parts of the country with their innovative products. We are honoured to join hands with Startup India, DPIIT, to pursue our common goal of empowering entrepreneurs and driving economic growth in India. Additionally, it underscores Amazon India’s dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive ecosystem, where women entrepreneurs are equipped with the tools and opportunities to realize their full potential.”

This comprehensive partnership between Startup India and Amazon India will create a powerful platform to drive the growth of startups in India, enabling SMBs to scale their businesses through e-commerce and reach a vast customer base across all serviceable pin codes where Amazon delivers, becoming national brands.