Amazon India announces significant reduction in selling fees ahead of festive season

Bengaluru, August 26, 2024: Amazon India today announced a significant reduction in selling fees across multiple product categories on the marketplace. Effective September 9, 2024, the fee reductions will provide a timely boost to sellers as they prepare for the upcoming festive season. By reducing fees, Amazon aims to deepen its partnership with sellers of all sizes. This will enable sellers to expand their product portfolio on Amazon.in and grow their business.

With the changes, sellers on Amazon India will benefit from a drop in selling fees ranging from 3% to 12% across various product categories. The new rate card will particularly benefit sellers offering affordable products priced below Rs. 500. For instance, a seller offering printed t-shirts at Rs. 299 will now pay a reduced referral fee of only 2%, a substantial drop from the previous fee of 13.5%. This results in savings of Rs. 34 per unit for the seller. These fee reductions apply across a wide range of product segments, such as home furnishing (9% drop), indoor lighting (8% drop), home products (8% drop) and more.

“At Amazon, we are invested in supporting businesses of all sizes, from small and medium businesses to emerging entrepreneurs to established brands. The fee reduction is directly in response to feedback from our sellers, especially small businesses. With this, we’re taking a significant step towards creating a more seller-friendly ecosystem,” said Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India.

While the timing of the fee cuts aligns with the festive season, Amazon underscores that these changes are not temporary measures. The fee decrease will give sellers an opportunity to optimize their operations in time for the Diwali shopping rush and set the stage for sustained success well beyond the festivities.

“Sellers, particularly those selling affordable products, will experience a significant decrease in fees on Amazon. This will provide them with an opportunity to reinvest in their business for accelerated growth. We’re confident these changes will lead to unprecedented results for our sellers during the upcoming festive season and beyond,” added Amit Nanda.

Fee Changes