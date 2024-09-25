Amazon Goes All-In for Amazon Great Indian Festival: Increased Commissions, Live Shopping & More

Bangalore, September 23, 2024: Amazon. in today announced a significant increase in Standard Commission Income Rates for key categories within its network of over 50,000 influencers engaged with Amazon, providing a timely boost ahead of the highly anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF). Starting September 27, 2024, Prime members will enjoy a 24-hour early access to exclusive deals and discounts.

The revised commission structure offers influencers a substantial increase ranging from 1.5x to 2x across a wide range of product categories, including popular choices like fashion, beauty & personal care appliances, home, kitchen, toys, books for active creators working with Amazon. This empowers creators to earn more during the peak shopping season and capitalize on the increased consumer demand during AGIF.

Details of fee changes for active creators engaged on Amazons Influencer Program:

Overall increase in Standard Commission Income Rates across 20+ sub-categories

Key categories that have seen the highest increase in Standard Commission Income Rates include Apparels, accessories, beauty & personal care appliances (up to 12%), home, kitchen, lawn & garden, furniture, sports (up to 10%) and toys & books (up to 9%)

Product budgets up to INR 5,000 to enable purchase & review of products

Target-linked incentives of up to 10-15% of revenue generated

Increase in commission rates in subcategories for Fashion, Luggage, Shoes, Watches, Beauty, Home Décor, Toys & Books from 5% to 9% Jewellery (except gold coins, bars, jewellery, silver coins and bars) from 2% to 9% Kitchen, Outdoor, Lawn & Garden, Furniture from 6% to 9% Sports equipment from 2.5% to 7.5% Personal Care Appliances from 5% to 12%



“At Amazon India, we’re dedicated to supporting the creator community and empowering them to achieve success,” said Zahid Khan, Director of Shopping Initiatives for India and Emerging Markets, Amazon. “By significantly increasing commission rates across key categories and offering additional resources through programs like Creator University and Creator Connect, we’re providing creators with the tools and incentives they need to thrive during the festive season and beyond. We believe this enhanced support system will not only benefit creators but also translate into a more engaging and rewarding shopping experience for our customers.”

“This increased commission rate from Amazon.in for the Great Indian Festival is a massive win for creators like myself! It allows us to earn more while recommending the products we truly love to our audience. With the festive season approaching, people are actively looking for deals, and this extra boost means we can be even more helpful in guiding them towards the perfect purchases. I’m excited to leverage this opportunity and create even more engaging content for my followers during this peak shopping period,” said Surbhi Bhargava, a.k.a, Mombuddy

In addition to fee changes, as part of Amazon Live program, hundreds of creators will run over a 1500+ live streams across categories including Mobiles, Home Appliances, Home Décor, Fashion and Beauty among many others for AGIF.

“Creating content with Amazon has been a great experience. The Amazon Influencer Program allows me to share genuine product recommendations with my followers and earn commissions on their purchases. But it’s not just about the money – Amazon Live is a game-changer. I can interact with my audience in real-time, answer their questions, and showcase products during Amazon Great Indian Festival. It’s a fantastic way to build trust and excitement, and I’m thrilled to be part of it,” said Tanya Khanna

In recent years, Amazon has introduced several programs for Content Creators. In 2022, Amazon.in introduced Amazon Live – a unique live shopping program on Amazon.in where customers can directly interact with content creators who showcase products, answer customer questions in real time, run polls, and offer limited duration deals. Amazon.in also has Amazon Influencer Program is a vital resource for influencers to monetize their content. Through this program, influencers gain access to tools that enable them to select and recommend Amazon’s products and services to their followers while earning commissions on qualifying purchases. Influencers can monetize their content by sharing their storefront URL or affiliate links, expanding their reach and attracting new customers with their posted content. These initiatives underscore Amazon’s commitment to creating an enriched shopping ecosystem while empowering creators, influencers, and small businesses in the process.

Earlier this year, Amazon.in launch Creator University and Creator Connect. Creator University is an education program designed to equip content creators with the tools and knowledge necessary to prosper within the dynamic creator economy. The program will cater to a broad spectrum of content creators, encompassing both established and aspiring influencers. Through a curated selection of resources, the program provides participants with the foundational knowledge and practical strategies to cultivate a sustainable business on the Amazon marketplace.

Amazon.in also organized Creator Connect – AGIF edition in New Delhi with an objective to Empower creators with unique strategies, tools & interventions in real time to excel by interacting closely with a panel of experts including Ankur Warikoo, Kabita Singh (from Kabita’s Kitchen) and Shreya Jain.