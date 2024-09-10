Amazon enabled exports from India to surpass $13 billion by end of 2024

New Delhi, September 9, 2024: Amazon today unveiled the Exports Digest 2024 and announced that it is on track to enable tens of thousands of Indian businesses to surpass $13 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by end of 2024. Amazon’s flagship e-commerce exports program, Amazon Global Selling was launched in 2015. In the last nine years, 1.50 lakh exporters have been part of this program, cumulatively selling over 40 crore ‘Made in India’ products to customers across the world. The total seller base on the program has grown ~20% in the past year. Amazon Global Selling is seeing remarkable adoption across the country and has sellers from more than 200+ Indian cities. It enables sellers to build global brands by selling to hundreds of millions of customers on 18+ Amazon global marketplaces in countries such as the US, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Singapore, etc.

According to Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, “Boosting MSME exports is crucial for our nation’s economic growth, and e- commerce is proving to be a powerful catalyst in this regard. The government is committed to fostering an environment where MSMEs can thrive and expand globally, in alignment with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. E-commerce exports, supported by programs like Amazon Global Selling, is instrumental in providing MSMEs with opportunities to showcase their products to a global audience. Entrepreneurs from districts, cities, and small towns across India have great potential to take up e-commerce exports. With the right policies and an enabling ecosystem, we can empower these entrepreneurs and position India as a leading export nation.”

According to Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade, at Amazon India, “Amazon Global Selling is empowering Indian exporters to reach customers globally and technology is the driving force that is simplifying e-commerce exports for Indian MSMEs. We’re investing significantly in tools and technologies to help sellers optimize their reach, enhance product discovery, and increase sales. The program’s success is reflected in the growing number of exporters building thriving businesses on Amazon’s global marketplaces. We will continue to support the growth of small businesses and startups by leveraging technology and strong linkages with different stakeholders. Amazon is committed to enabling $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025.

Highlights of Exports Digest 2024:

Exports Digest 2024, Amazon’s annual coffee table book on e-commerce exports, provides insights into the success and scale of ecommerce exports from India through the Amazon Global Selling program, reflecting the increasing demand for ‘Made in India’ products across global markets. Amazon Global Selling has made significant investments to make exports easier and more accessible for MSMEs and entrepreneurs across India. The program now has exporters from 28 states, 7 union territories and 200+ cities.

Mohit and Rahul Yadav, Founders of Minimalist said in a statement, “Amazon Global Selling has been instrumental in rapidly expanding our customer base worldwide in markets like the US, UK, Middle East, Singapore and Australia. Amazon’s FBA program made entering new international markets seamless and cost-effective, with industry-leading delivery times. Within three years, we’ve grown over 135% on Amazon USA and 75%+ on Amazon UK, driven by Prime Day sales spikes and leveraging Amazon’s data-driven insights to optimize listings and identify new opportunities.”

Top growth categories on Amazon Global Selling in 2023

Beauty: Over 40% growth YoY

Apparel: Over 35% growth YoY

Health and personal care: Over 30% growth YoY

Toys: Over 25% growth YoY

Home: Over 20% growth YoY

Top international marketplaces for Indian sellers on Amazon Global Selling

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Mexico

Smaller cities witnessing remarkable growth