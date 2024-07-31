Amazon Delivers the Largest Selection of Products to Prime Members in India, More Than Ever Before, Same Day or Faster

July 31st, 2024: Amazon Prime now delivers more than 10 lakhs items same-day and more than 40 lakhs items next-day, while strengthening its commitment towards more sustainable deliveries.

Amazon India continues to innovate to enable an ever-larger selection for fast, reliable, and convenient delivery options for customers across India. From pioneering next-day delivery in India, back in 2014, the introduction to launching same-day delivery in 2017 for Prime members, we have continued to prioritize fast and reliable delivery across the largest selection of products. To ensure we cater to evolving customer needs, we have strengthened the selection of items available for same-day and next day delivery. Today, Prime members get free, unlimited same-day delivery on more than 10 lakhs items and next-day delivery on more than 40 lakhs items on Amazon.in.

Globally, after delivering at our fastest speeds ever in 2023, Amazon has set a new delivery speeds record for Prime members, with more than 5 billion items arriving the same or next day, so far this year (2024) In India, so far in 2024, nearly 50% of all Prime member orders across a wide selection of products from eye liners to baby products, to garden tools, to watches, to phones, have arrived the next-day, same-day, or faster.

Prime has grown over the years to include savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership. Prime members now enjoy special deals on shopping events like Prime Day and Amazon Great Indian Festival, as well as award-winning entertainment with Prime Video, unlimited ad-free access to millions of songs and top podcasts with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, books and magazines with Prime Reading, and 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card while shopping on Amazon. In addition, members can also earn unlimited 2% reward points on payments at 100+ Amazon Pay partner merchants and 1% reward points on all other payments, across 35 cities in India.

We’ve evolved to make customers’ lives easier by ensuring a wide selection for them to shop for things they need and love while ensuring they get it quickly. Here’s how:

We’ve continued to strengthen our focus towards delivery speeds for Prime members with the expansion of our same-day delivery network. Today, twice as many Prime members receive same- day deliveries versus the same time period in 2023.

Our fulfilment centers provide storage space to lakhs of sellers across 15 states. We have sortation centers across 19 states working with over 1,950 delivery stations operated by Amazon and local entrepreneurs, and our 28,000 third-party delivery partners to deliver smiles to customers across the country. Amazon India delivers to 100% serviceable pin codes.

With the help of AI, we’ve been able to serve customers faster at scale. We’ve leveraged the power of machine learning to expand selection of products, and recommended sellers to move selection closer to customers for them to order and re-order consistently.

We’re delivering at faster speeds on the widest and largest selection of products to our Prime members, while also improving the overall safety of our employees. Delivering packages faster isn’t about moving faster inside our facilities— it’s about optimizing our structure and product placement. We’ll continue to make our workplaces safer, even as we get faster.

“We’re continuously innovating to bring new levels of convenience, value, and delivery options that work best for our customers. Through operational innovations to increase same and next day deliveries, we’ve put products that our customers need and want as close as possible to them. We’re immensely proud of our progress so far, but we know there are ‘miles to go’ and much more that we can innovate to continue delivering smiles to our customers,” said Akshay Sahi Director and Country Head, Amazon Prime, Delivery Experience, India.

What was true when Amazon was founded remains true today: customers want wide selection, low prices, and fast delivery. Amazon is expanding selection and delivering faster than ever and remains committed to those core customer values.