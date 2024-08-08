Amazon Celebrates National Handloom Day with Visionary Nibedita Ray

This National Handloom Day, Amazon celebrates visionaries like Nibedita Ray who work towards the upliftment of Indian handloom artisans while preserving India’s rich textile heritage. Born in the heart of Odisha, a state renowned for its artistic traditions, BigRayn is deeply rooted in the ethos of preserving and promoting exceptional craftsmanship. Established by Nibedita, BigRayn’s journey began with a desire to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, offering not just beautiful products but also a story of cultural legacy. They offer a stunning collection of handwoven textiles including sarees: Bomkai, Dolabedi, Sambalpuri, Khandua Silk, Tusser, Pattachitra, dupattas, stoles and home decor, each piece a testament to the artistry of Indian weavers.

Partnership with Amazon

Amazon has been an instrumental partner in propelling BigRayn’s growth journey. Amazon’s vast reach and strong infrastructure have been pivotal in connecting them with a global audience. BigRayn used Amazon’s Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service to streamlined logistics operations which has allowed them to focus on core competencies while ensuring timely and efficient delivery of products to customers. Furthermore, Amazon’s advanced inventory management tools have helped them maintain optimal stock levels, reducing the risk of stockouts or overstocking.

Amazon’s data-driven insights have been invaluable in shaping their business strategy as well. Through detailed analytics, Nibedita gained a deeper understanding of customer behaviour, preferences and market trends. This knowledge has empowered her to make informed decisions regarding product development, pricing and marketing initiatives. Moreover, Amazon’s marketing tools have been useful in increasing brand visibility and driving sales. Nibedita utilized Sponsored Products and other advertising options to effectively target ideal customer segments and generate significant interest in their handcrafted products.

At the core of BigRayn lies a steadfast commitment to empower local weavers. Nibedita believes in developing a sustainable ecosystem where artisans can thrive and by preserving traditional techniques, ensuring fair wages and contributing to their economic growth. They prioritize high-quality, sustainably sourced materials like organic fibres and natural dyes to create products that are not only beautiful but are also eco-friendly. Their commitment to quality is further reinforced by certifications like the Handloom Mark and Silk Mark, signifying authenticity and excellence.

BigRayn envisions a future where handloom heritage thrives and empowers communities. Nibedita’s focus for 2024 and beyond includes expanding their product lines into home decor and accessories, while staying true to their commitment to handcrafted quality. She is dedicated to strengthening her brands partnerships with artisans while exploring new regions and techniques to enrich their products. Nibedita’s exploration of digital tools will focus on improving efficiency and reach without compromising the essence of handloom. To establish BigRayns position as a global leader in sustainable fashion, Nibedita has a plan to invest in initiatives that preserve and promote handloom heritage. This National Handloom Day, Amazon along with visionary entrepreneurs like Nibedita Ray aim to build a legacy that celebrates the beauty and resilience of India’s handloom tradition.