Amarnath Yatra will start on July 23 this year, Maximum of 500 yatris only could be allowed per day

Jammu: In Jammu and Kashmir, meeting of the Sub Committee constituted by the Supreme Court for Amarnath Yatra was held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam at Jammu. Reviewing the preparations for the Yatra yesterday, the Chief Secretary observed that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Executive Committee constituted under the Disaster Management Act has issued guidelines which interalia, prescribe 100 per cent RTPCR test for all persons travelling into J&K.

He added that all the entrants into the Union Territory will have to be sampled, tested and quarantined till they are reported to be negative. He further added that the camping facilities earlier utilized for Yatris, especially at entry points are currently being used as quarantine centres. He emphasised that guidelines for testing of persons entering J&K and social distancing norms shall apply to Yatris as well. The Chief Secretary said, keeping in view these circumstances, the Yatra this year, would have to be undertaken in a restricted manner, so that the guidelines for COVID-19 are strictly adhered to during the conduct of the Yatra.

Financial Commissioner, Health gave information about routine healthcare as also additional arrangements being made, keeping in view the present Coronavirus pandemic situation. He informed that adequate stock of drugs, consumable items, sleeping bags, besides PPE kits and masks are being made available to the doctors and paramedical staff being deployed for Yatra duty. Two base Hospitals are also being established along Baltal route.

Chief Secretary directed the concerned departments to monitor the activities pertaining to their departments, so that all works are executed and arrangements put in place well in time for the Yatra, this year. Given the constraints, a maximum of 500 yatris only could be allowed per day by road from Jammu.

It was informed that Baba Amarnath Aarti this year will be telecast live on Doordarshan. The Chief Secretary emphasised that adequate arrangement should be made to ensure unhindered telecast of the Aarti. Chief Secretary also asked the Police department to ensure effective regulation of Yatra at access control gates. He stressed that all deployments in relation to security, rescue and fire & emergency need to be in place well in time.

