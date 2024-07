Over 3.5 lakh devotees have had ‘Darshan’ at the Amarnath cave shrine in the past 19 days, with another batch of 4,383 pilgrims departing for the Kashmir valley on Thursday. The annual Yatra, which began on June 29, is proceeding peacefully with security provided by police and CAPF. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) manages the Yatra, with J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha heading it. The Yatra, featuring an ice stalagmite symbolizing Lord Shiva, concludes on August 29.