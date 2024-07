During the last 16 days, over three lakh devotees participated in the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, with another batch of 4,875 Yatris departing for the Valley on Monday. Despite rain, more than 15,000 pilgrims had ‘Darshan’ inside the holy cave on Sunday. Convoys from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas left for Baltal and Nunwan base camps early Monday, ensuring safe transit with restrictions after 5 p.m. The Yatra, known for its significance to Lord Shiva, concludes on August 29.