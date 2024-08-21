Amardeep Singh Bhatia takes charge as Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade

Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, IAS has assumed the charge of Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry vice Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, lAS consequent upon his appointment as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Defence. Prior to this, he was serving as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia is an Indian Administrative Service Officer of 1993 Batch from Nagaland cadre. In Central Government, he has held many important positions in the Ministries of Corporate Affairs and Health & Family Welfare. In the State Government, he has handled Departments of Planning & Coordination, Health & Family Welfare, Environment & Forest, Municipalities and Local Self Government and Home amongst others.