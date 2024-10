The inaugural day of the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 saw enthusiastic participation from entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, and policymakers in drone technology. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the allocation of 300 acres in Orvakallu, Kurnool District, for developing a Drone Hub. The summit also featured India’s largest drone show, with over 5,000 drones that achieved five Guinness World Records.