Amara Raja Batteries bags the prestigious ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ award at CII’s 22nd National Awards for ‘Excellence in Energy Management’

Mumbai: Amara Raja Batteries Limited, India’s leading Industrial and Automotive Battery manufacturer, won the Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award at the prestigious 22nd National awards competition hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The unit located at Amara Raja Growth Corridor at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh was amongst the top achievers of this highest recognition award under the Automotive and Engineering category. The 22nd edition of the annual national awards for Excellence in Energy Management was hosted virtually by the CII from 24th to 27th August 2021.

Amara Raja Batteries Limited also won the Innovative Project award at the event for its energy-saving project on Pneumatic Cylinder size optimisation, which was implemented in its Small Batteries Division Plant of ARBL.

C Narashimulu Naidu, Chief Operations Officer, Amara Raja Batteries Limited said, “We are delighted to receive this esteemed award from the Confederation of Indian Industry. Recognitions like these strengthen our resolve to stay committed to our goals of energy efficiency and environmental practices. I am proud of the entire ARBL team for their collaborative efforts in this direction, and would like to congratulate them on this commendable achievement.”

CII had received over 400 online applications in different categories from 9 sectors. The winners were chosen on strict parameters by a panel of 30 eminent judges.

