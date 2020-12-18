Amara Muzik launched Ray Elina Samataray in her first-ever music album, SURMA

Bhubaneswar: Amara Muzik has launched Ray Elina Samataray in her first-ever music album, SURMA. The first look and teaser of the song was released on Amara Muzik’s official YouTube channel earlier this week and showcased Ollywood’s princess in a completely new avatar.

SURMA is a refreshing dance number, composed by O Balma fame Sumit Dikshit and rendered by Aseema Panda. “I was hooked to the song, the day I heard it. So, when Suraj (from Amara Muzik) discussed the concept with me, I seized the opportunity. It’s been quite a challenging and exciting shoot, and I am glad to have gone beyond my usual self for this music album”, says Ray Elina Samantaray.

Commenting on the project, Suraj Mohnot, Content and Digital Marketing Head, Amara Muzik says, “Amara Muzik has always echoed quality music with all its projects. We’ve been working on Surma for months to get every detail right. So much so that we had Aseema spend multiple sessions perfecting the track. We’re glad to have worked with all artists, especially Elina. Hope the audience likes it as much too. ”

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHSB8w0POZw

