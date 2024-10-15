AM/NS India to strengthen 25 Anganwadi Centres at Paradeep

Paradeep – ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), as part of its CSR initiative “Padhega Bharat” has launched a project to revamp twenty-five Anganwadi centres in the gram panchayats of Nuagarh, Paradeepgarh, and Bhutmundai in Paradeep. This initiative will benefit more than a thousand children in those Anganwadi centres and support staff working there.

The initiative focuses on developing better infrastructure of the Anganwadi Centres in periphery villages of AM/NS India in Paradeep in order to help them provide quality pre-school education, early childhood care, and health & nutrition.

The key enhancements under this project include interactive learning through digital interventions, improvement in primary healthcare through refurbishment of old toilets and kitchens, improving sanitation and nutrition through regular monitoring, training and evaluation, and supplementing electricity requirements through installation of solar panels. The project also includes strengthening the functions of Anganwadi workers and ASHA and ensuring community engagement for sustainability. These model Anganwadi centres will host various events to connect with the community which will encourage collective ownership for quality and sustainable services for women and children.

The launch event was attended by distinguished guests, including Smt. Bishnupriya Sethi, District Social Welfare Officer, Smt. Rajashree Sahoo, CDPO, Kujang Block, Smt. Kusum Gour from Humana, Shri Debendra Rout, Sarpanch, Nuagarh Gram Panchayat and Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head-CSR, AM/NS India.

The initiative reflects AM/NS India’s emphasis on quality education, thereby making a meaningful impact at the grassroots level.