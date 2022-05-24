AM/NS India strives to bring Safety Culture Transformation in its Business

Bhubaneswar: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has its presence in Odisha since 2019 and has since then been following a robust Occupational Health, Safety and Sustainability Performance Model based on visible felt Safety Leadership to fulfil its commitment to create a zero harm and zero illness workplace .

The model uses Leading Indicators like Safety Training, Plant Safety Inspections, Tool Box Talks, Capturing of Near Misses and Incidents, Emergency Mock Exercises, Task Observations System, Safety Suggestion Scheme, Employees Perception Surveys, Periodic Medical Examinations of the workforce etc. that form a part of the Health, Safety and Sustainability (HSS) Governance structure and are fully driven by HSS Committees in order to achieve its goal of converting At-Risk Behaviours to Safe Behaviours.

HSS is the top most priority at all levels of AM/NS India. The demonstrative model used by the company asserts that both the leaders and the workers jointly create workplace conditions whereby everyone will know what to do, be able to do it, be well equipped to do it, want to do it , and experience in interactions that support safe performances at work place.

The main aim is to set a benchmark in the field ofOccupational Health, Safety and Sustainability in our industry so that others emulate. Critical Safety Planning has been made the integral part of all the process/service related activities with a view to enabling the workforce to carry out the assigned task safely. The Occupational Health, Safety and Sustainability Governance Structure of Odisha Facility is based on the Plan-Do-Check-Act(PDCA) concept for achieving a balance between the systems and behavioural aspects of the Management. The company has set an ambitious goal of zero tolerance to accident, injury and occupational illness at Odisha facility.

“While pursuing the journey of excellence in HSS management vis-à-vis a well transformed safety culture, we firmly believe that we can operate effectively to achieve Safe Production. The punch line of our business philosophy is “Safety can’t be achieved by Chance, it has to be ensured by Choice”.” says Sri G Suresha, Executive Director, Odisha facility, AM/NS India.

As a part of demonstrative leadership, Managers including the Top Management, organize periodic “Face to Face” Shop floor visits which reflect the commitment and involvement of the leaders in developing an effective and inclusive Occupational Health, Safety and Sustainability Culture.