AM/NS India stands committed to women empowerment through its stall at Kalinga Baliyatra

Paradeep: The famous Kalinga Baliyatra Mahotsav being held at Biju Maidan, Paradeep was formally inaugurated yesterday. On the occasion, the stall set up by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) was inaugurated by Smt Parul Patwari, Collector Jagatsinghpur in the presence of Shri Sambit Routray, MLA, Paradeep, Shri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operation, AM/NS India and other dignitaries.

In its endeavour to empower and strengthen women of the local community, the CSR wing of AM/NS India has taken this unique initiative of displaying products in the stall prepared by the different SHG groups in Paradeep. The stall received appreciation for its design and display and was thronged by the people in the evening to purchase handmade garments, mushroom, dry food and terracotta pots and toys. Gopaljew SHG from Nuagarh, Adishakti SHG from Balidia, Maa Sarala SHG from Nuagarh and Baba Loknath SHG from Paradeepgarh have participated in the stall of AM/NS India.

The guests, Shri Sambit Routray and Smt. Parul Patwari were highly appreciative of the CSR initiatives of AM/NS India for creating a platform to make women self-reliant and for helping to strengthen the SHG groups.

Earlier, at the inaugural ceremony of Kalinga Baliyatra Mahotsav, Sri Suresha G, ED, Odisha Operation, AM/NS India said,” Odisha has a rich culture and tradition and is an important state for us at AM/NS India. We give utmost importance for revival of Odia culture and thrive for holistic development of the state”.