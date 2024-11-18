AM/NS India stall at Kalinga Baliyatra: A commitment to sustainable livelihood

Paradeep: As part of the ongoing Kalinga Baliyatra Mahotsav at Biju Maidan, Paradeep, the stall set up by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) was inaugurated by Shri J Sonal, Collector & District Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur, in the presence of Shri Niranjan Behera, Additional District Magistrate, Pardeep and Shri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India among other dignitaries.

In its effort to empower local women and promote sustainable livelihood, the CSR wing of AM/NS India has taken a unique initiative of showcasing products in the stall prepared by the different SHG groups in Paradeep. Large numbers of visitors are coming to the stall and purchasing handmade products like applique handicrafts (Chandua), various millet products, processed dry food, terracotta pots and handmade toys. SHG members of Jagruti Variety Producers group from Nuagarh, Nilamadhab Producers Group and Kohinoor Producers Group from Baldia, Maa Mangala SHG from Chakradharpur, Maa Bajrabudhi Variety Producers group from Barei and Trahi Achyuta SHG from Bhutumundai have been provided a platform to showcase their products and achievements in the stall of AM/NS India. Visitors and guests appreciated the CSR initiatives taken by AM/NS India for promoting sustainable livelihood by empowering local women in SHG groups.

On the occasion, Shri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India, said, “We are proud to be associated with Odisha’s rich cultural heritage. This traditional festival gives us immense joy and happiness. We are fully committed to the development of the state and upliftment of the local women.”