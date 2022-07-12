AM/NS India rolls out ACLS ambulance service at Paradeep

Paradeep : To provide better healthcare service to the employees and their dependants and the local communities during critical medical emergency, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has rolled out Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) services at its Paradeep facility. The ACLS ambulance service was launched today by Sri G Suresha, Executive Director, AM/NS India, Odisha Facility in presence of senior company officials.

The ACLS ambulance is well-equipped with tools and equipment similar to Critical Care Unit in a hospital. The ambulance has all modern equipment like cardiac monitor, intubation equipment and ventilator along with a dedicated intensive care team to handle medical emergencies.

Dr Ajit Jena, Chief Medical Officer, AM/NS India, Paradeep Facility said, “With the launch of ACLS ambulance, the critical patients will be transported with adequate care and support to the Critical Heath Care Hospitals during emergencies. A well-trained team of paramedics is entrusted to provide round the clock medical transport support to anyone in need.”

Sri G Suresha, Executive Director, AM/NS India, Odisha Asset said, “As a responsible corporate we always give utmost priority to the health and safety of employees and members of our local community. The newly launched hi-tech reliable ambulance service in our Paradeep plant will help the critical patients to avail support during medical emergencies. With a team of well-trained professional paramedics led by an experienced doctor, the patient’s condition will be monitored throughout the ride to the hospital.”