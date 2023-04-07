AM/NS India observes World Health Day

Paradeep : World Health Day was observed today at the Paradeep pellet plant complex of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) with an objective to spread awareness about both physical and mental health among employees and workers that can help them improve their lifestyle for a healthy and happy life.

Capturing this year’s theme, ‘Health For All’, various programmes were organised which were attended by highly enthusiastic employees, workers, business partners and their family members. The invited experts stressed upon the importance of healthy lifestyle. A Yoga session was organised to educate about the essence of yoga for a healthy life. Family members of employees participated in slogan and poster competitions on the occasion. Besides, a Literary meet based on well-being and health was organised to spread awareness about good health and wellness and to achieve sustainability (sustainable development goal 3) in AM/NS India. The programme was coordinated by the Health & Safety team of AM/NS India.

Highlighting the significance of observing the World Health Day, Sri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India said, “As health and wellness are the main components of our lives, this day reminds us to take notice of our health, be conscious of it and make necessary lifestyle changes to lead a better and quality life.”