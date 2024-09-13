AM/NS India observes National Nutrition Week

Bhubaneswar : As part of its commitment to the health and well-being of the community, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has observed National Nutrition Week at its operational locations in Odisha. This year’s theme, “Nutritious Diets for Everyone,” aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, emphasising the importance of diets that meet the nutritional needs of individuals at every stage of life.

As part of the campaign, a programme aimed to raise awareness about the importance of a balanced and nutritious diet was organised at Munda Sahi Anganwadi in Dalki village under Thakurani Mines, Keonjhar, which saw participation from 42 women and children. During the awareness programme, Dr. Barun Kumar Samal and Dr. Subrat Dhal from the CSR team of AM/NS India explained the different categories of food and their nutritional values, highlighting how each food group contributes to overall health. They also provided insight into India’s standing on the global hunger index and focused on the importance of addressing malnutrition at the community level.

AM/NS India also hosted a Nutrition Food Basket Distribution Programme in Paradeep in collaboration with the District TB Office, Jagatsinghpur. The initiative focused on raising awareness about tuberculosis (TB). On the occasion, TB patients were provided with nutrition food baskets to strengthen their immunity during treatment, along with airborne infection control kits that included phenyl, masks, and spittoons to help prevent the spread of infection. Shri Nityananda Berman, a TB champion and survivor, shared his personal journey of battling TB and the crucial role that proper nutrition played in his recovery. Several other TB survivors, who have become TB champions and are actively working to raise awareness in Kujanga Block, expressed their gratitude to AM/NS India for its support in their fight against the disease.

The camp was attended by key medical personnel, including Dr. Basanta Kumar Rout, Superintendent of Biju Memorial Hospital, Dr. Prasanna Samal, Medical Officer, Dr. Waquar Ali, District PPM Coordinator, and Shri Soumitra Swain, TB Counsellor of Paradeep, who further emphasised on the importance of proper nutrition in combating TB. Through its CSR initiatives under Project Aarogya, AM/NS India continues to support community health and wellness.